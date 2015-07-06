N. Nazarbayev and A. Gul discussed issues of Kazakh-Turkish cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul today.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the interlocutors touched upon the state of the Kazakh-Turkish cooperation and key directions of its development in different spheres.

Besides, A. Gul congratulated N. Nazarbayev on his birthday and the 17 th anniversary of the capital city. He also wished Kazakhstan wellbeing and prosperity.