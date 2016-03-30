N. Nazarbayev and D. Tusk discuss bilateral cooperation and international agenda

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The meeting of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with President of the European Council Donald Tusk has begun in Brussels.

It is expected that the interlocutors will discuss a wide range of issues regarding the state and prospects of development of the relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Besides, the sides will exchange opinions about the relevant aspects of the international agenda.

The European Union is one of the main political and economic partners of Kazakhstan. More than one half of the external turnover of Kazakhstan falls at the EU and the EU accounts for about 50% of the foreign capital in the economy of Kazakhstan as well.

The inflow in direct foreign investments from the EU countries in the economy of Kazakhstan made over USD 107.4 bln over the last 10 years.

Kazakhstan, in turn, has proved to be a reliable energy partner for the EU. Kazakhstan is the third biggest supplier of energy to Europe behind Russia and Norway.

As earlier reported, the working visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belgium began on Tuesday. After the talks with Donald Tusk the President of Kazakhstan is planned to meet with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

