N. Nazarbayev and E. Moniz discussed factors impacting oil prices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the issues of strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of the energy sphere, oil and gas sector, electricity and ensuring protection of the environment.

Besides, the interlocutors discussed the main trends in development of the energy sphere, key factors impacting the oil prices, prospects of using new types of energy resources for replacing the traditional ones.

Moreover, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Ernest Moniz touched upon the issues of participation of American companies in the energy sector of Kazakhstan, plans on expansion of the use of the green energy in Kazakhstan, new technologies in the nuclear energy sphere and expenses for production of energy from renewable energy sources.

Special attention was paid to the theme of nuclear security. Kazakhstan and the USA jointly work on increasing safety of nuclear materials and reduction of the use of high-enriched uranium. Besides, the contribution of Kazakhstan to addressing the issues regarding the Iran nuclear program was praised.

N. Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan and the USA had partnership relations in all spheres, and in the energy sphere in particular.

E. Moniz noted the productivity of the talks held in Kazakhstan and expressed his confidence in future development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the USA in the mentioned sectors.