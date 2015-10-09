N. Nazarbayev and P. Poroshenko discussed issues of transit of Kazakhstani coal to Ukraine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the meeting presidents N. Nazarbayev and P. Poroshenko discussed the issue of the transit of Kazakhstani coal to Ukraine, the President of Ukraine informed at the briefing upon completion of the meeting with N. Nazarbayev in Akorda.

"We discussed the issue of the transit of the Kazakhstani coal to Ukraine in order to diversify our energy supplies. Besides, we talked about attraction of Ukrainian companies to infrastructural projects in the territory of Kazakhstan and to participation in the EXPO-2015 and in the project "Future energy"," P. Poroshenko said.

According to him, the signed today action plan of Kazakhstan and Ukraine for 2015-2017 included the priority spheres of cooperation between the two countries. It includes the cooperation in the energy sector, the sector of development of infrastructure, agro-industrial complex, machine-building sphere, agricultural and space spheres.