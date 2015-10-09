EN
    17:29, 09 October 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev and P. Poroshenko opened Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko attended the opening ceremony of the Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum in Astana.

    About 500 delegates from both countries take part in the forum. They are representatives of business, state bodies, national companies, big companies specializing in aviation, metallurgy, machine building, agriculture, food industry, etc.

    "I am glad to welcome the President of Ukraine in Kazakhstan. Our peoples have common history. We need to strengthen our cooperation and conclude mutually beneficial agreements in the context of our independence," N. Nazarbayev said.

    The issues of future trade and economic and investment cooperation will be discussed at the forum. A series of documents and agreements will be signed upon completion of the forum.

