ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Board of "KazMunayGas" JSC Sauat Mynbayev, the press service of the Akorda informs.

S. Mynbayev informed the Head of State about the results of the activity of "KazMunayGas" JSC in 2015 and told about the plans for the nearest future.

The interlocutors touched upon such issues as production and financing activity of the company, anti-crisis measures on the key directions of the economy.

Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.