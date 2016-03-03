EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:17, 03 March 2016 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev and S. Mynbayev discussed prospects of development of &#39;KazMunayGas&#39;

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Board of "KazMunayGas" JSC Sauat Mynbayev, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    S. Mynbayev informed the Head of State about the results of the activity of "KazMunayGas" JSC in 2015 and told about the plans for the nearest future.

    The interlocutors touched upon such issues as production and financing activity of the company, anti-crisis measures on the key directions of the economy.

    Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.

    Tags:
    Economy Energy KazMunayGas President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!