N. Nazarbayev and V. Putin discussed economic situation in Kazakhstan and Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Heads of State discussed the situation in the economies of both countries, discussed the issues of cooperation within the framework of the EUU in the bilateral format.

Besides, the sides discussed the state of the Russian-Ukrainian relations and further implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The interlocutors also exchanged opinions regarding the crisis in the Russian-Turkish relations. V. Putin also noted that the crisis in the relations was initiated by the Turkish side, and it had to take steps for their improvement.

N. Nazarbayev and V. Putin confirmed that bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia would be based on trust, traditionally friendly and good-neighbourly relations.

The presidents also discussed the schedule of their meetings within the SCO, EurAsEC, Forum of Interregional Cooperation and other platforms in 2016.