N. Nazarbayev and V. Putin to take part in 12th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 12th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan will be held in Sochi on September 16. Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev are expected to participate in the forum.

The theme of the forum is "Cooperation in the sphere of agro-industrial complex and ensuring food security".

Heads of key ministries and departments, heads of the subjects of Russia and regions of Kazakhstan and representatives of big business will take part in the forum as well.

The presidents of the two countries will hold a meeting prior to the plenary session where they are expected to discuss relevant issues of the Russian and Kazakh relations and integration cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and other regional organizations, the press service of the Russian President informs.