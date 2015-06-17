N. Nazarbayev awarded badge of honor of Economics Institute of Russian Science Academy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Today, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the badge of honor of the Institute of Economics of the Russian Science Academy at the ceremony held in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia.

"It is a great honor for me to give the badge of honor of the Institute of Economics of the Russian Science Academy to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the man who basically initiated the Eurasian Union and a philosopher of the Eurasian integration," director of the Institute of Economics Ruslan Grinberg said at the ceremony.

"I think Nursultan Nazarbayev is exactly a person who feels the spirit of the time," R. Grinberg stressed.

The Russian academician also noted the wisdom and high professionalism of the President of Kazakhstan, who is confidently moving the country forward.

"Kazakhstan is located between the two gigantic countries and it places its burden on the country's leader. It requires something more, it requires courage. N. Nazarbayev is a courageous man," he said.

"I am glad he leads Kazakhstan in our tumultuous times," R. Grinberg added.

Receiving the badge of honor Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhain thanked Ruslan Grinberg for recognition of the contributions of the President of Kazakhstan.