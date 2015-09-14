EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:50, 14 September 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev called Central Asian countries to act wisely in sphere of water and energy security

    None
    None
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called Central Asian countries to act wisely in the sphere of water and energy security. N. Nazarbayev made this statement upon completion of the talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

    "Tajikistan takes an important place in the sphere of water and energy security. Thus, we need to agree and act wisely in this sphere," N. Nazarbayev said.

    Taking into consideration geopolitical and economic situation and difficult relations with neighboring countries the water and energy theme become the key in the foreign policy of Tajikistan.

    Presently, construction of the Rogun Hydropower Station became the national idea but negatively affected the relations with Uzbekistan and financing of the other sectors of the economy of Tajikistan.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!