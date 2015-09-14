N. Nazarbayev called Central Asian countries to act wisely in sphere of water and energy security

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called Central Asian countries to act wisely in the sphere of water and energy security. N. Nazarbayev made this statement upon completion of the talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

"Tajikistan takes an important place in the sphere of water and energy security. Thus, we need to agree and act wisely in this sphere," N. Nazarbayev said.

Taking into consideration geopolitical and economic situation and difficult relations with neighboring countries the water and energy theme become the key in the foreign policy of Tajikistan.

Presently, construction of the Rogun Hydropower Station became the national idea but negatively affected the relations with Uzbekistan and financing of the other sectors of the economy of Tajikistan.