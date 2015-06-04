N. Nazarbayev called foreign investors to invest in development of agricultural sector of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called foreign investors to invest in development of the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan, the President said it at the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

The Head of State proposed foreign investors to explore opportunities of investing in Kazakhstan including the agricultural sector.

"Head of several companies have already reached to me with a proposal to establish an enterprise on production of beef meeting all the highest international standards. I instructed the Government to support this idea and hold talks with those companies. I also call investors to invest in development of the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan. I am sure it is going to be mutually beneficial," N. Nazarbayev added.