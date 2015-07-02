N. Nazarbayev called on Government to spend money more efficiently

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev called on the Government of the country to spend the funds more efficiently during the today's live conference in Astana.

"It is the time to save money. There will be better times like before, but now it is different we have to be wiser. We have several plans how to act in different scenarios. Reduction of the prices for our products, especially primary resources and the issues that have a negative an impact on our economy make us save money. We all have to remember it," N. Nazarbayev said.

"We have a special commission monitoring the spending of the money allocated by the National Fund and this commission will report to me directly," the Head of State noted.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev noted that creation of jobs in regions, towns and districts is one of the main indicators of work of regional governors. "The main part of the work held within the industrialization and the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" is in the regions of the country, not in big cities," the Leader of the Nation stressed.