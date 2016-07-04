N. Nazarbayev called on Kazakhstani Olympic athletes to compete hard at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called on Kazakhstani athletes to compete as hard as they can at the Rio Olympics, the Head of State said at the meeting with Kazakhstani Olympic athletes in the Akorda today.

"Dear athletes, Kazakhstan has now the greatest potential in the history of the country. The results of the qualification tournaments prove that we are at a new level in terms of our sports potential," N. Nazarbayev said.

"We have raised many talented athletes who proudly represented Kazakhstan at the most prestigious tournaments of the world in the last 25 years.

All of them are ordinary people, and many of them are from rural areas. They were able to reach those high goals thanks to their hard work and dedication. Everyone chooses his own way. You made your choice, and go to the end, that's why you are successful. We have 17 Olympic champions in 20 years of Olympic participation. Now, you have a task to add names to that list and show the entire world the sports potential of Kazakhstan. Compete hard and try to reach as high goals and places as you can, because the entire country is expecting it from you," the President noted.

The President also added that the country now had all the necessary conditions for high-quality preparation for the Olympic Games.