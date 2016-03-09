URALSK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is in West Kazakhstan region within a working trip, visited a center of culture and art named after Kadyr Myrza-Ali, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State inspected the hall of art and culture, library and the memorial room.

N. Nazarbayev also met with representatives of the art community of the region.

The President noted that scientific achievements will be in the foundation of the modernization of the global economy.

"We and the younger generation will witness absolutely different form of the economy. We need to prepare for this by means of education. We have to teach children creative thinking since yearly years. The demand for the present professions will be declining in the future because science is developing too fast now. We need another type of education. We have to give children more freedom and allow them to create, encourage their innovations," the Head of State said.

The participants of the meeting thanked N. Nazarbayev for the peaceful policy and for creation of the necessary conditions for preserving the culture and traditions of different ethnic groups of the country.