N. Nazarbayev called participants of 5th Congress of Religious Leaders to develop common position regarding ISIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan called participants of the 4th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to express their opinions regarding extremist organization "Islamic state".

"The threat of the international terrorism now is in the form of the so-called Islamic state. Using the global recruitment network, they recruit young people from many different countries. Those terrorists kill representatives of other religions, journalists and volunteers and demonstrate to the world hiding it behind their pseudo-religion. I think we have to unite and express the common opinion against such things done on behalf of what they call religion," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State added that the terrorists were intentionally destroying the cultural heritage in Iraq and Syria.

"Everything they are doing is anti-humane and has to stop," N. Nazarbayev concluded.