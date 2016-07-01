EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 01 July 2016 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev calls to catch up with 4th industrial revolution

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev called to catch up with the fourth industrial revolution.

    "We all know that the fourth revolution is on now, and the world economy is transitioning to a new stage. New innovations are emerging. We have to be ready for these challenges, therefore, I ordered to update the industrialization program with the consideration of the present reality," N. Nazarbayev said opening the sitting on the results of the industrialization program for the first half of 2016.

    The President admitted that it was not supposed to be easy, because Kazakhstan was not ready for innovative products yet.

    "We are striving to reach all these results through this industrialization program," the President added.

     

     

    Tags:
    New industrialization President of Kazakhstan New Industrialization: program under president News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!