N.Nazarbayev condoles with V.Putin upon tragedy at Severnaya coalmine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin upon the tragedy which occurred at Severnaya coalmine in Vorkuta, the press service of Akorda says.

With deep sorrow the President of Kazakhstan perceived the message of a tragic death of people as a result of the blast at Severnaya coalmine in the Komi Republic, Russian Federation. On behalf of Kazakhstan and him personally, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences and support to the families and relatives of the victims, the telegram reads.