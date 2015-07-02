N. Nazarbayev congratulated «ArcelorMittal Temirtau» JSC on 55th anniversary of first smelted cast iron

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State N. Nazarbayev sent a telegram to "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" JSC and veterans of the sector to congratulate them on the 55th anniversary of the first smelted cast iron, the press service of the Akorda informs.

It was noted that the date is very important in the history of the Kazakhstani metallurgy, which is still considered the foundation of the industry.

"I know how hard we all worked for reaching success in this sphere, I took part in smelting of the first Kazakhstani cast iron. Your labour achievements are already considered as a part of the history of Kazakhstan. It is also nice to note that plant continues to develop dynamically modernizing production and contributing even more to the economy of the country," the telegram reads.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished success in future to the staff of the company and strong health and wellbeing to the veterans of the metallurgy.