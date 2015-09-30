N. Nazarbayev congratulated KAZENERGY Association on its 10th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated KAZENERGY Association on its 10th anniversary. Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik read the text of the letter of congratulation of N. Nazarbayev to KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum participants.

"The oil and energy sector is an important part of the national economy and a driving force of the country. KAZENERGY Association has significantly strengthened its position as a leading sectoral association over 10 years of its existence," the President wrote.

The Head of State thinks that the Association being a link between the state and business helps to attract investments for introduction of new technologies.

The President noted that the Association had special goals. N. Nazarbayev is confident that development of energy resources of Kazakhstan should go along with introduction of innovations, new standards of energy saving and ensuring of multiplicative effect in the processing sector.

"I am sure that the common mission for all the companies of KAZENERGY Association and our efforts will help to establish a highly efficient industry meeting the highest requirements. I heartily congratulate you on your 10 th anniversary. I wish you success in the sphere of intensive development and prosperity," N. Nazarbayev added.