N. Nazarbayev congratulated Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated all Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on the Easter holiday.

"Dear fellow countrymen! I would like to heartily congratulate all Orthodox Christians, all the people of Kazakhstan on the Easter holiday!

It is really symbolic that the Orthodox Easter Sunday falls at May 1, the Day of Unity of People of Kazakhstan.

We have formed a unique model of the interethnic accord and interreligious dialogue in Kazakhstan that help us to strengthen the unity of the people of the country. Based on eternal moral values, respecting each other and supporting each other we strengthened peace and accord in our common country.

The contribution of Christians to strengthening of the interreligious dialogue is underestimated. Christians like all believers of Kazakhstan support the initiatives of Kazakhstan aimed at consolidation of the society.

Friendship, mutual respect and understanding have become our pride and common value.

Today, the Easter holiday inspires people to do good things, care about the others, it gives people joy and peace, helps to have a hope, belief and honesty. On this day I wish all the people of Kazakhstan prosperity and wellbeing!" the President said.