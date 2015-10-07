N. Nazarbayev congratulated V. Putin on his birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev congratulated President of Russia Vladimir Putin on his birthday, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan informs.

Presidents of many countries including President Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan called Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his birthday today.

During the talk the presidents also touched upon the relevant issues of the international agenda and bilateral relations.

V. Putin was born on October 7, 1952.