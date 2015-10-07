EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:45, 07 October 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev congratulated V. Putin on his birthday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev congratulated President of Russia Vladimir Putin on his birthday, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan informs.

    Presidents of many countries including President Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan called Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his birthday today.

    During the talk the presidents also touched upon the relevant issues of the international agenda and bilateral relations.

    V. Putin was born on October 7, 1952.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!