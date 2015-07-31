N. Nazarbayev congratulated Xi Jinping on selection of Beijing host of Winter Olympic Games-2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of congratulations to President of China Xi Jinping on selection of Beijing a host of the Winter Olympic Games-2022, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State extended his congratulations to Xi Jinping on the selection of Beijing a host of the Winter Olympic Games-2022.

"It demonstrates the world the abilities of the new China. I am sure that China will exert all the efforts to ensure a high level of organization of the Olympic Games. Besides, it will help to contribute even more to Olympic tradition of praising friendship of people and peace," the telegram reads.

N. Nazarbayev also wished XI Jinping success in holding and organization of the Games and prosperity to the people of China.