N. Nazarbayev created Eurasian phenomenon in form of Astana that combines architecture and culture of East and West - N. Saduakasov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nuraly Saduakasov congratulated Kostanay residents on the Astana Day, the official website of the Kostanay administration informs.

"The present Astana has become a symbol of a sovereign state, center of economic, political and cultural life of our country. A few years ago, Astana was considered as a new capital and now it is an inseparable part of our independent Kazakhstan.

Our President created Eurasian phenomenon in the form of Astana that combined architecture and culture of the East and West. Our capital city has been a dialogue platform at the world scale. Astana represents peaceful and constructive policy of our country and its dynamic development and stable future, mutual understanding and unity of all the people of Kazakhstan.

Dear Kostanay residents! O this day I wish you all strong health, happiness, wellbeing and prosperity to our beloved Astana," the text of the congratulation reads.