    14:46, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev discussed prospects of uranium-mining industry in Kazakhstan with president of “Cameco”

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State met with CEO of Cemeco Tim Gitzel, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the 28th sitting of the Foreign Investors Council, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The sides discussed the prospects of development of the uranium-mining industry in Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State also thanked T. Gitzel for participation in the work of the Council.

    "Cameco" has been working in Kazakhstan for a long time already. The company began its work at the Inkai field in 1996. The project has become one of the most successful over this period. Thereat, we would like to continue our cooperation with you in the sphere of development of peaceful atom. I hope signing of agreements in this sphere will be mutually beneficial," N. Nazarbayev noted.

    In turn, T. Gitzel emphasized the importance of strengthening of the cooperation between "Cameco" and "Kazatomprom".

