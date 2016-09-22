EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:56, 22 September 2016 | GMT +6

    N.Nazarbayev evaluated potential of country’s defense industry

    None
    None
    ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM On Thursday, during the working visit to the North Kazakhstan region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev attended an exhibition of military equipment and vehicles, Akorda press service reported.

    The Head of State was familiarized with the military equipment assembled by the enterprises of the region as well as with industrial capacities and high innovative potential of the country’s  defense industry.

    Following the exhibition, the President met with the engineers and designers of JSC S.M.Kirov Plant , JSC Petropavlovsk Heavy Machine Building Plant and JSC ZIKSTO.

    The abovementioned enterprises are specializing in assembling military equipment, production and modernization of electric-signaling equipment, civil and special radio stations, industrial installations for oil and gas sector and energy complexes, carriages (open-top carriages, grain cars and platforms) and other products for transport sphere.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!