N.Nazarbayev evaluated potential of country’s defense industry

ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM On Thursday, during the working visit to the North Kazakhstan region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev attended an exhibition of military equipment and vehicles, Akorda press service reported.

The Head of State was familiarized with the military equipment assembled by the enterprises of the region as well as with industrial capacities and high innovative potential of the country’s defense industry.

Following the exhibition, the President met with the engineers and designers of JSC S.M.Kirov Plant , JSC Petropavlovsk Heavy Machine Building Plant and JSC ZIKSTO.

The abovementioned enterprises are specializing in assembling military equipment, production and modernization of electric-signaling equipment, civil and special radio stations, industrial installations for oil and gas sector and energy complexes, carriages (open-top carriages, grain cars and platforms) and other products for transport sphere.