N. Nazarbayev: Expected growth of regional economies makes at least 2% this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State held a meeting with regions' governors and mayors of Astana and Almaty, the press service of the President informs.

The President noted that he set specific tasks for the regions' governors in his today's state-of-the-national address.

"There are a lot of directions for joint work with the Government and the President's Office. New laws are adopted for implementation of the reforms," the President noted.

N. Nazarbayev emphasized that despite the difficulties the expected growth of regional economies made at least 2% this year.

"The decrease in the base material sector we compensated by means of non-base material sectors. The growth in the processing industry in the service sphere has been ensured. Moreover, we have had a good harvest this year - 22 mln tons of grains and oil-bearing cultures. 7 mln sq meters of housing has been commissioned this year as well, social facilities have also been built all over the country. This is a result of our joint work with the Government. Every region has to use all the available potential to ensure growth," the President stated.

The Head of State also instructed to actively use the mechanisms of the public-private partnership in construction of roads and social facilities.

N. Nazarbayev noted that the volume of attracted private investments in the number of created jobs would be one of the criteria for assessment of the work of the governors of the regions.

N. Nazarbayev also stressed that the upcoming 25 th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan has to be celebrated without excessive budgetary expenditures.

Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.