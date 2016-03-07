N. Nazarbayev expressed condolences over death of A. Aikhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to friends and the family of athlete, wrestler Abilseit Aikhanov over his death, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State expressed his condolences over the death A. Aikhanov, who was a legendary figure in Kazakhstan.

"He had a great talent that allowed him to reach truly amazing heights. He was a triumphant of multiple contests in the USSR and of the international tournaments. His success was the motivation for our people, who went in for sports. Many people turned their attention to the healthy lifestyle looking up to him as to a role model, an example. He raised many athletes as a trainer," the text of the letter of conpolences reads.