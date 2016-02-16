N. Nazarbayev familiarized with progress in construction of Ice Palace in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has familiarized with the progress in construction of the Ice Palace for 12 thousand seats in Almaty today.

The Ice Palace will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Universiade-2017, figure skating and curling tournaments.

During the visit head of the department for preparation and holding of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 Asset Abdualiyev informed about the conducted work on organization of the international sports event.

"We have the World Winter Universiade in Almaty in less than a year and the organization committee began the active stage of preparation for the Games. All the works are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the FISU," Asset Abdualiyev told.

According to him, the Universiade-2017 will include 12 sports events held at 8 sports facilities. It is expected that about 2 thousand athletes from 55 world countries will take part in the Games.

About three thousand volunteers will be working at the Games. They will come from all over the country and from foreign countries as well.

The budget of the Universiade was optimized two times, and makes 17 bln tenge now. The share of the local content in construction of the Universiade facilities is more than 50%.

A. Abdualiyev also informed that the online registration for participating countries began on the official website of the Games on January 28. According to him, as of February 16, 35 world countries have already registered.