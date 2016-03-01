N. Nazarbayev gave instructions to pay more attention to development of villages in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to repeat the campaign, which was held five years ago, aimed at development of villages.

"Five years ago, on the year of the 20th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, I initiated the implementation of the project called "Dawn of villages - dawn of Kazakhstan". We need to repeat this campaign countrywide this year. Almost one half of the country's population is engaged in the agricultural sphere. We have an opportunity to develop the agricultural sector of the country that can become the driving force of our achievements. You may consider it a direct order to all the members of the Nur Otan Party," the President noted at the event dedicated to the Gratefulness Day in Astana.

The Head of State stressed that every locality in the country has to become cleaner and more comfortable for life, work and leisure on the year of the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.