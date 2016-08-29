EN
    20:49, 29 August 2016 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev gave interview to foreign mass media

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to represenatives of foreign mass media within the framework of the international conference titled "Building of a Nuclear-Free-World" that took placed in the Palace of Independence in Astana, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    During the interview with the representatives of BBC, Euronews, CNBC Arabia, Russia 24 TV channels Nursultan Nazarbayev answered the questions regarding the efforts of Kazakhstan in the sphere of non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament and regarding the initiatives put forward during the conference.

    In particular, the Head of State told about the history of closing of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site and shared his vision of the approaches to building the world free from nuclear weapons and to overcoming challenges in this sphere.

    Besides, the President shared the experience in forming a zone free from nuclear weapons and informed about details of the upcoming Astana Peace Summit and on establishment of the award for nuclear disarmament.

     

