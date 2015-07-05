N. Nazarbayev gave interview to «Formula of Power» program on Russia-24 channel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to host of "Formula of Power" program on Russia-24 channel Mikhail Gusman.

"I brought you several newspapers. It is "Pravda" newspaper, it is "Komsomolskaya Provda" newspaper. They were published on July 6, 1940. However, there is no news from Almaty region about a birth of a baby... but later on the same day, July 6, the newspapers of the entire world would telling that this day is a birthday of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, " the host of the program began the interview.

"No, not all the newspapers of the world would be writing about it, some of them would be writing that it was the birthday of the new capital city of Kazakhstan," the President noted.

N. Nazarbayev told in the interview about the history of creation and construction of a new capital city, about a powerful economic breakthrough that allowed Kazakhstan to join the top 50 most developed world countries and about the presidential elections in Kazakhstan in 2015.