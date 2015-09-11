N. Nazarbayev: Great country of the Turks is our common homeland

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - The great country of the Turks is our common homeland, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the ceremonial meeting in honor of the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

The event is taking place at the Palace of Independence in Astana city. According to President, we have common roots with the people of China, Middle East and other parts of the Eurasian continent. Nursultan Nazarbayev also added that we are associated with our brothers - Turkic people, living on the shores of the Arctic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea, through linguistic and cultural bonds.