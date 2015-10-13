N. Nazarbayev held meeting with Education Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov, the press service of the Akorda informs. A. Sarinzhipov reported the Head of State on development of the education

system and held work in terms of preparation for the new school year. The President of Kazakhstan noted that despite the crisis in the world economy and forced measures on reduction of the budget funds, the amount of money allocated for the education sphere would remain the same.

N. Nazarbayev pointed out to the necessity of development of the infrastructure for pre-school education including by means of the public-private partnership.

The Head of State stressed the importance of elevating the status of the profession of teachers and interconnecting the growth of their salaries and their qualification.

He also drew attention to the necessity for secondary schools to transition to the renewed education process based on the experience of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.

In turn, A. Sarinzhipov reported on the current situation in terms of organization of the education process.

This year, more than 7.5 thousand schools began the school year preparing 2.6 million children for the adult life. 345 thousand children went to school for the first time this year, which is 15 thousand more than in 2014. 173 schools were built in 2015. 250 schools were repaired this year. All schools are provided with textbooks, the Minister of Education and Science noted.

A. Sarinzhipov noted the embracement of children within pre-school education reached 84%, and it equaled just 30% five years ago.

The issue regarding qualification development of teachers and preparation of specialists for the needs of the economy was discussed as well.

123 thousand children underwent different training courses over the recent two years.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave specific instructions.