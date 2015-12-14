N. Nazarbayev: Holding of EXPO came at right time for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Holding of the EXPO came at the right time for Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his interview broadcast on national TV channels.

"In Paris now the entire world discusses the issue of climate change. The task is to reduce the emissions. Coal and oil burning mainly provide the emissions. These are our main products for export, that's what we are living on," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State noted that the world has a task on prevention of planet heating by more than 2% by the end of the century or the catastrophe is inevitable.

"The international community spent 270 bln dollars on green technologies this year. The task now is to have 15 to 50% of the energy from alternative energy sources. Therefore, alternative energy sources, green technologies mean not just replacing hydrocarbons, this is a scientific process, a new level," N. Nazarbayev said.

"Therefore, if we want to have scientific process we have to go this new direction I think it is right and on time we plan to hold the EXPO-2017. It will help because the best practices in the energy sphere will be there. This exchange is one of the ways of scientific progress," the Head of State said.