N. Nazarbayev holds talks with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, according to the Instagram account of the First President.

N. Nazarbayev thanked Shinzo Abe for inviting him to attend the enthronization ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

Shinzo Abe expressed support for Kazakhstan’s anti-nuclear initiatives and measures taken to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.