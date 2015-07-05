EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:45, 05 July 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev: I&#39;ve had racial discrimination immunity since my childhood

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told that he'd had racial discrimination immunity since his childhood.

    "I've had very good racial discrimination immunity since my childhood," N. Nazarbayev told in his interview on Russia 24 TV channel.

    He told that a Balkar family lived in their house in Chemolgan village when he was just a child. "It was a small house, two rooms. One room was for a husband and a wife and the other one was for three children. My dad learned their language. Moreover, there were many families of the Balkars in our village later. My father worked with them and they respected him," N. Nazarbayev recalls.

    The President also added that he began his career at the Karaganda metallurgic plant in the international team. "Our team included nine people and we were all of different ethnicities. There were Germans, Russians, Ukrainians, Kazakhs, Tatars, Jewish and others. We did not feel like there was any difference between us," N. Nazarbayev emphasized.

    Tags:
    Mass media Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!