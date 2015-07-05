ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told that he'd had racial discrimination immunity since his childhood.

"I've had very good racial discrimination immunity since my childhood," N. Nazarbayev told in his interview on Russia 24 TV channel.

He told that a Balkar family lived in their house in Chemolgan village when he was just a child. "It was a small house, two rooms. One room was for a husband and a wife and the other one was for three children. My dad learned their language. Moreover, there were many families of the Balkars in our village later. My father worked with them and they respected him," N. Nazarbayev recalls.

The President also added that he began his career at the Karaganda metallurgic plant in the international team. "Our team included nine people and we were all of different ethnicities. There were Germans, Russians, Ukrainians, Kazakhs, Tatars, Jewish and others. We did not feel like there was any difference between us," N. Nazarbayev emphasized.