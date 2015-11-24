N. Nazarbayev in Almaty within working trip

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited kindergarten No.125 in Almaty today.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, N. Nazarbayev checked out the new building of the kindergarten built within the program on development of the public-private partnership.

Besides, the Head of State was reported on the progress in construction of social and cultural facilities of the city.

The kindergarten for 216 children with the total floor area making 3.5 thousand sq meters has been built within the framework of the project on reduction of a deficit of kindergartens in the country.