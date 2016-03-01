ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to establish a special fund of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan for charity purposes.

Speaking at the event dedicated to the Gratefulness Day in the President's library today, he told that March 1 was chosen as a date of the holiday because it is the date when the People's Assembly was established.

"It is important to mark this day with the charity campaigns and presents to people who need them. In this regard, it would be good to establish a special fund of the People's Assembly for charity purposes. The campaigns aimed at addressing socially important issues in villages in rural areas, districts and towns are of special significance," the President stressed.