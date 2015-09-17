EN
    19:27, 17 September 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev instructed to review industrialization plans amid new economic realities

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with governors of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau region in the city of Atyrau.

    According to the press service of Akorda, Minister of Investment and Development A.Issekeshev, Chairman of the Board of JSC "KazMunayGas" S. Mynbayev, Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" A.Myrzahmetov spoke at the meeting. During the sitting Head of State pointed out that half of all industrial production in Kazakhstan is made in four areas of the western region of the country. Thus, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the region specializes in oil production. In this regard the government will invest more in the development of this sector of economy. At the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need to expand the construction of infrastructural facilities in the region. Kazakhstan's President also drew attention to the enhancement of small and medium businesses in oil and gas industry. He informed that SMEs share in Atyrau region is 8%, in Mangystau and Aktobe areas - 17%. In addition, Head of State spoke about the creation of industrial zones to serve the needs of mining companies. Nursultan Nazarbayev urged local authorities to review industrialization plans amid new economic realities. "The crisis has reduced the number of permanent jobs. In my opinion, Nurly Zhol program should be adjusted to each region of Kazakhstan in order to create jobs for laid off cut employees of large enterprises," he said.

