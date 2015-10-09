EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:49, 09 October 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev invited Ukraine to participate in EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev invited Ukraine to participate in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

    "Astana will host the international exhibition EXPO-2017. The theme of the exhibition is "Future energy", which reflects such current problems of the humanity as rational use of the energy resources and the transition to the alternative energy sources. Obviously, we would like to see Ukraine as one of the participations of the exhibition," N. Nazarbayev said.

    Tags:
    Energy EXPO 2017 Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine President of Kazakhstan EXPO projects and technologies News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!