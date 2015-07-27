N. Nazarbayev invited WTO countries to take part in EXPO-2017

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev invited WTO member states to take part in the EXPO-2017 at the sitting of the Permanent Council of the WTO in Geneva, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiembai reports.

"We think transition to the green economy is highly important for the world community. In this regard, holding of the EXPO-2017 is also important for us and for the whole world. Many countries have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition. We are building the facilities and infrastructure as planned and according to the schedule. Using this opportunity I would like to invite WTO member states to take part in the EXPO-2017 in Astana," N. Nazarbayev said.