N. Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan can become platform for delivery of Ukrainian products to Central Asia and China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan can become a platform for delivery of Ukrainian products to Central Asia and China, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

"Kazakhstan has begun implementation of the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol". This is an infrastructural program. USD 13 bln will be invested in the program over the next three years. All the world financial institutions are involved in the process: the World Bank, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development, Asian Bank of Development and the Islamic Bank. We are doing it in order to build the main transport routes from Astana to the South, East, North, in other words in radial way," N. Nazarbayev told at during the Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum in Astana.

The program also provides for construction of affordable housing, reconstruction of the housing sector, hospitals and schools. "Kazakhstan strives to position itself as a big, business transit and logistics hub in Central Asia in the nearest future. Kazakhstan can become a platform for delivery of Ukrainian products to Central Asia and China. Therefore, I invite the Ukrainian side for the use new transport and logistics opportunities of Kazakhstan," President N. Nazarbayev noted.