N. Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan invested $1.5 billion in Kyrgyzstan’s economy

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Almazbek Atambayev have held a bilateral meeting at the cultural center "Ruh Ordo" in Kyrgyzstan.

The high-level meeting discussed the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of investment, industry, road construction, tourism and the use of resources of transboundary rivers. Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the abolition of customs controls within the EAEC. "Bilateral cooperation is at a high level. Kazakhstan supported Kyrgyzstan's entry into the Eurasian Economic Union. In this regard, let me congratulate Kyrgyzstan on joining the EAEC," said President Nazarbayev. "In recent years Kazakhstan has invested in the Kyrgyz economy $1.5 billion and created 50 joint ventures," noted Nursultan Nazarbayev. Today at the customs posts "Kordai" of the Republic of Kazakhstan and "Ak-Zhol" of the Kyrgyz Republic official ceremony of abolition of customs control of goods and vehicles will take place. The event is associated with the Kyrgyzstan's accession into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC). Cancellation of the customs control at Kazakh-Kyrgyz border will eliminate administrative barriers and increase mutual trade. It should be noted that the crossing points on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border are ready to work under the new conditions. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariyev will also attend the ceremony. It bears to remind that today, August 12, the treaty on Kyrgyzstan's accession into the Eurasian Economic Union has entered into the legal force.