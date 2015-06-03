EN
    14:57, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev met with CEO of “Glencore Engineering”

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan with CEO of "Glencore Engineering" Ivan Glasenberg, who arrived in Kazakhstan for participation in the 28th sitting of the Foreign Investors Council, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The main directions of participation of the company in development of the industry in Kazakhstan and the plans for the future were discussed at the meeting.

    The President stressed that the company was successfully operating in Kazakhstan having a positive impact on development of the economy of Kazakhstan.

    N. Nazarbayev also noted the importance of the purchase of Zhairem ore-mining and processing plant by the company.

