N. Nazarbayev met with heads of American companies with total amount of assets making USD 10 trln

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan met with heads of American companies with the total amount of assets making USD 10 trln, Presidential Aide Dauren Abayev informed.

"As it was informed, the Head of State has already taken part in the UN Summit to adopt the post-2015 development agenda. The President of Kazakhstan will also participate in the UN General Debate and the Summit on Fighting Violent Extremism. Besides, The President will meet with presidents of foreign countries including Barack Obama and several prime ministers. It will be third meeting of N. Nazarbayev with the presidents of the world powers overt the recent time considering that earlier this month N. Nazarbayev met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

In whole, N. Nazarbayev pays great attention to the meetings with representatives of American business. Today, the President met with heads of American leading companies early in the morning, Astana time. The informal name of this group "Captains of the US economy". The total amount of the assets of these companies is over USD 10 trln. This meeting was very important for N. Nazarbayev because this is a great chance to attract new investments to Kazakhstan. The President made an emphasis on establishment of the International Financial Center in Astana. Almost all the participants of the meeting positively assessed the prospects of investing in Kazakhstan," D. Abayev said.

According to him, the representatives of the American companies expressed their vision of the future global financial market and made their forecast about development of the Asian region, outlined new trends in the sphere of innovations and discussed the prospects of the energy sector.

Heads of Guggenheim, JPMorgan, McKinsey&Company, General Electric, Carlyle Group, Pfizer, Blackstone companies and others took part in the meeting. Besides, well-known financier Ben Bernanke and the former presidential adviser of G. Bush and B. Obama also participated in the meeting.