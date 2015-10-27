N. Nazarbayev met with Japanese PM S. Abe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who came to Kazakhstan within his official visit, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President of Kazakhstan congratulated S. Abe on reelection to the post of the Prime Minister and wished his successful work under the conditions of the complicated economic situation in the world.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan and Japan had a lot in common.

"Our countries experienced tragic consequences of tests of nuclear weapons. Therefore, I put forward the initiative on global nuclear disarmament. We also fully support your initiatives in this sphere," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President also emphasized that construction of Astana was held in accordance with the general layout of Japanese architect K. Kurokava and the new international university in Astana was developing under the direction of representative of Japan rector S. Katsu.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev touched upon the issues of development of the Kazakh-Japanese relations.

"Our countries have no misunderstandings neither in economic nor political spheres. Kazakhstan intends to cooperate with Japan in all spheres. Your present trip to Central Asian countries is important and timely. We support the format of cooperation Japan - Central Asia," the President of Kazakhstan noted.

The Head of State expressed his hope that the visit of the Prime Minister of Japan will give a new impetus for development of cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, S. Abe thanked the Kazakh side for the warm welcome and hospitality.

"This is my first visit to Kazakhstan in my nine years of service on the post of Prime Minister. However, we met at different international platforms three times, and this is our fourth meeting. I am glad that actively develop our relations," S. Abe said.

The Prime Minister of Japan also noted that he arrived in Kazakhstan with a delegation representing business community of Japan and he stressed that he hoped for some specific results.