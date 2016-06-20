N.Nazarbayev met with leaders of 21 countries since Jan 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the year beginning, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the leaders of 21 countries. Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov has said it today at the meeting with public in Astana.

“Foreign policy issues are in spotlight today. The Head of State carries out active foreign policy activity,” the Minister noted.

N.Nazarbayev has paid 8 foreign visits and accepted leaders of 21 foreign countries, according to Idrissov.

In whole, 19 international events were held and 39 bilateral visits were paid, he added.