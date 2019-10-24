N Nazarbayev met with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with world tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Aidos Ukibay press secretary of the First President reports.

According to Ukibay’s Twitter account, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with tennis legends prior to a charity tennis match in the capital of Kazakhstan. The First President of Kazakhstan wished them successful and beautiful game.