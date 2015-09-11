N. Nazarbayev: Nations of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan tied with friendship throughout history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev within the 5th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Astana, the press service of the Akorda informs.

During the meeting N. Nazarbayev thanked I. Aliyev for a visit and participation in the event dedicated to the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev noted that the nations of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are tied with friendship over the course of the history.

"Mutual trust outlines our relations. Your every visit to Kazakhstan is a new level of cooperation between our countries. Now, the world economy is having tough times but our countries continue to find new spheres of cooperation in trade and economic sectors," the Head of State noted.

In turn, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized that it was always a pleasure for him to visit Kazakhstan and noted complete mutual understanding in bilateral relations.

I. Aliyev also congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.