N. Nazarbayev: No other countries have so trust relations as Kazakhstan and Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Russia have the best trust relations compared to all the other countries, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev thinks.

"I think no other countries have so trust relations as Kazakhstan and Russia. The relations have not been doubted since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991," N. Nazarbayev said in the interview on Russia 24 TV channel.

The President of Russia was cited during the interview as well. "Kazakhstan is our closest strategic partner and ally. I am sure the majority of people of Kazakhstan stand for development of the relations between Kazakhstan and Russia. We see it and know. Nazarbayev is a very smart president. I think that he is even the smartest president in the post-Soviet Union space. Everything that has been done in Kazakhstan over the recent time was possible only thanks to the talents of its President Nursultan Nazarbayev," V. Putin said.